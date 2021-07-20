Ted Lasso will still end after season three says creator

All good things may end, even something as good and as pure as Ted Lasso it seems. The show’s creators have been open about the fact that the popular comedy series about an American football coach, the titular Ted (Jason Sudeikis), who’s unexpectedly recruited to train an English Premier League team, initially conceived with a three-season story in mind. Still, fans were hopeful the series would go into extra time.

Unfortunately, in a recent interview with Comicbook, series co-creator Brendan Hunt gave that idea the red card. Although he did admit, he and the show’s other creators were slightly blindsided by how incredibly popular Ted Lasso became.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” Hunt explained. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”

Based on a character of the same name that Sudeikis helped create to promote NBC’s coverage of the Premier League, Ted Lasso has grown into something of a cult phenomenon for Apple’s streaming service.

The show premiered during the height of the 2020 pandemic and won fans over with its comforting and warm story about the value of kindness. Hunt told Comicbook that while they wished the show hadn’t debuted in a pandemic, they were happy that the show helped people during the “difficult times”.

In addition to Sudeikis, the award-winning series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Phil Dunster.

Ted Lasso season two will start streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ from July 23. The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

