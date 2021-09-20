The Crown and Ted Lasso big winners at Emmys 2021

The 73rd Emmy Awards ended last weekend with a celebratory bang, honouring the best TV series around and handing out a bucket full of golden awards to this year’s expected favourites. Netflix’s hit drama series, The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit, dominated the big list of winners on Sunday, along with Apple TV’s comedy series Ted Lasso.

Netflix’s The Crown owned drama, and managed to snag an award in all the genre’s categories, including Outstanding Drama Series for the first time – marking an important milestone for the streaming service. Including its wins from The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Netflix has officially walked away with 44 Emmys this year, establishing itself as top dog when it comes to binge-worthy shows. The beloved and heart-warming comedy series Ted Lasso walked away with four awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Almost achieving a clean sweep for the genre, the series only lost out on the awards for Comedy Writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy series – which were taken by HBO Max’s debut comedy show, Hacks.

In other news, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney Plus didn’t get the broadcast accolades they were after. Despite WandaVision’s popularity and the sci-fi TV series The Mandalorian’s impressive 24 nominations going into the prestigious night, no awards were given to the series this time round (sorry, Baby Yoda). Although the MCU actors didn’t score an Emmy win, Michaela Coel achieved a monumental moment in Emmy history as the first black woman to win the award for Best Writing in a Limited Series for her show I May Destroy You.

Here is the full list of all the 2021 Emmy winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown – Netflix

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso – Apple TV Plus

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Competition Program

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Evan Peters – Mare Of Easttown

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (pre-recorded)

Hamilton – Disney Plus

Writing for a Comedy Series

Hacks, ‘There Is No Line (Pilot)’ – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown, ‘War’ – Peter Morgan

Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

I May Destroy You – Michaela Coel

Directing for a Comedy Series

Hacks, ‘There Is No Line (Pilot)’ – Lucia Aniello

Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, ‘War’ – Jessica Hobbs

Directing for a Limited Series Or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit – Scott Frank

Directing for a Variety Special

Bo Burnham – Bo Burnham: Inside

Directing for a Variety Series

Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B Vance – Lovecraft Country

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy – The Crown

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

And there you have it, all the winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards. If you are itching to check out the big winners and more, here is our list of the best TV series on Netflix.