The Crown and Ted Lasso big winners at Emmys 2021

The 73rd Emmy Awards ended last weekend with a celebratory bang, honouring the best TV series around and handing out a bucket full of golden awards to this year’s expected favourites. Netflix’s hit drama series, The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit, dominated the big list of winners on Sunday, along with Apple TV’s comedy series Ted Lasso.
Netflix’s The Crown owned drama, and managed to snag an award in all the genre’s categories, including Outstanding Drama Series for the first time – marking an important milestone for the streaming service. Including its wins from The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Netflix has officially walked away with 44 Emmys this year, establishing itself as top dog when it comes to binge-worthy shows. The beloved and heart-warming comedy series Ted Lasso walked away with four awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Almost achieving a clean sweep for the genre, the series only lost out on the awards for Comedy Writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy series – which were taken by HBO Max’s debut comedy show, Hacks.
In other news, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney Plus didn’t get the broadcast accolades they were after. Despite WandaVision’s popularity and the sci-fi TV series The Mandalorian’s impressive 24 nominations going into the prestigious night, no awards were given to the series this time round (sorry, Baby Yoda). Although the MCU actors didn’t score an Emmy win, Michaela Coel achieved a monumental moment in Emmy history as the first black woman to win the award for Best Writing in a Limited Series for her show I May Destroy You.
Here is the full list of all the 2021 Emmy winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown – Netflix
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso – Apple TV Plus
Outstanding Limited Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Competition Program
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Evan Peters – Mare Of Easttown
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown
Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (pre-recorded)
Hamilton – Disney Plus
Writing for a Comedy Series
Hacks, ‘There Is No Line (Pilot)’ – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
Writing for a Drama Series
The Crown, ‘War’ – Peter Morgan
Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
I May Destroy You – Michaela Coel
Directing for a Comedy Series
Hacks, ‘There Is No Line (Pilot)’ – Lucia Aniello
Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, ‘War’ – Jessica Hobbs
Directing for a Limited Series Or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit – Scott Frank
Directing for a Variety Special
Bo Burnham – Bo Burnham: Inside
Directing for a Variety Series
Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B Vance – Lovecraft Country
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy – The Crown
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
And there you have it, all the winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards. If you are itching to check out the big winners and more, here is our list of the best TV series on Netflix.
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum