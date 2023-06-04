Taboo season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Taboo season 2 release date? Tom Hardy is back for another season of one of the strangest TV series around today, as Taboo returns for another dose of underworld darkness and spiritual oddity in the 19th century.

It’s fair to say that Taboo, created by Peaky Blinders boss Steven Knight along with Hardy and the actor’s father Chips Hardy, refused to play by any and all of the rules as it immersed us in 19th century London for a tale of magic and malevolence. It has been six years since Taboo became one of the best TV series of 2017, and fans have been anxiously awaiting more from Hardy’s James Delaney and his dark, supernatural world.

But what do we know about the Taboo season 2 release date. It has already been a long wait, so let’s take a sideways dive into the surreal and find out exactly what’s going on.

Taboo season 2 release date speculation

Taboo season 2 is likely to be released in 2024, if filming starts as planned in late 2023.

Hardy’s busy schedule has been a key reason for the Taboo season 2 delay, but Knight said in 2022 that he expects filming to begin before the end of 2023. Executive producers Dean Baker and Kate Crowe provided a further Taboo season 2 update in March 2023, confirming that one of the best thriller series the BBC has produced in years is very much an active project.

If that filming date sticks, we could be settling down to watch more delicious darkness from Hardy and co. at some point in 2024. Of course, Taboo fans know that delays are always possible.

Taboo season 2 cast speculation

We expect Tom Hardy to return to lead the Taboo season 2 cast as James Keziah Delaney.

Hardy is one of the very few cast members we have any chance of seeing again on screen. Many of the principal supporting players, including Jonathan Pryce and Oona Chaplin, will not appear due to being killed off last time around.

We would expect to see the characters who sailed away with James at the end come back for more, so that means roles for Stephen Graham, Jessie Buckley, and Tom Hollander. As returning casts go, that’s a strong one.

Possible Taboo season 2 cast list:

Tom Hardy as James Keziah Delaney

Stephen Graham as Atticus

Jessie Buckley as Lorna Delaney

Tom Hollander as Dr George Cholmondeley

What will Taboo season 2 be about?

Taboo season 2 will likely follow Delaney and his allies to Portugal, on the trail of the mysterious American intelligence agent known as “Colonnade”.

The first season concluded with Delaney and his crew on a boat setting sail under the American flag, with the character’s revenge against Strange (Jonathan Pryce) and the East India Company complete. They were heading for Portugal and a shadowy American spy network.

Knight has seemed pretty set on the story direction, but Hardy seems willing to push this in bizarre directions including backwards or forwards in time. Particularly, he has talked about exploring the Delaney family during the Vietnam War.

We’re a long way out from the series’ return just yet, so this could go in any number of directions. It would be wrong to expect Taboo to be conventional, after all.

Is there a Taboo season 2 trailer?

No, there isn’t a Taboo season 2 trailer just yet, but we should get one as the release date draws nearer. In the meantime, delve into the scuzzy darkness of the series with the trailer for the first season.

Where can I watch Taboo season 2?

Taboo season 2 will air via FX in the United States, and on the BBC in the UK. Despite the lengthy passage of time, there is no suggestion of a change of network on either side of the Atlantic.

How many episodes are in Taboo season 2?

There are going to be eight episodes in Taboo season 2, just like the first season of the show. Knight has said that he envisages the series running for three seasons.

