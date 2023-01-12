Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King may become Yellowstone-esque universe

Writer Taylor Sheridan is taking over television, with his ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. Somehow, in between making a plethora of western TV series, he has also found the time to make two more shows – the crime dramas Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, and Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. And Paramount say that there’s potential to turn Tulsa King into a franchise like Yellowstone.

Stallone plays a Mafia capo who just got out of prison after 25 years and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he tries to set up a criminal organisation and building a new crew. Tulsa King is Stallone’s first leading role in a television series. Sheridan obviously has the knack for luring Hollywood stars for haven’t done TV before, because he also got Harrison Ford for 1923.

“We’re open to the possibilities,” Paramount Plus’ chief programming officer Tanya Giles said about expanding the Tulsa King universe (via IndieWire). “What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there’s a world of storytelling to be told that the audience can enjoy, and they love the characters. Let’s see where it can take us.”

“The huge success we’ve had with Tulsa King and Sylvester Stallone opens up possibilities with Taylor Sheridan, who consistently, his mind works in terms of universes and backstories, so I think there’s always a possibility that there’s more to that universe and more to that story. More to come there,” Giles added.

Yellowstone has expanded to include prequels 1883 and 1923 so far. Coming up, there will be spin-offs 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, as well 6666 – which is set in a modern-day ranch in Texas.

Sylvester Stallone has had a career resurgence which began in 2015 with Creed. He also recently made Samaritan, an unusual kind of superhero movie for Amazon Prime Video. Stallone will controversially not be returning for the upcoming Creed III, directed by Michael B. Jordan and co-starring man of the moment: Jonathan Majors.

