Sylvester Stallone was in softcore porn before he was famous

The path to Hollywood is never easy (unless you’re a nepotism baby). Sylvester Stallone may be an action movie legend nowadays, but his humble beginnings have seen him take on many odd jobs, including a starring role in some softcore pornography in the 1970s.

Stallone is now known as the Oscar-winning creator of one of the best sports movie franchises in Rocky, the star of thriller movies like Rambo and The Expendables, and has even appeared in superhero movies for both the MCU and the DCEU. That kind of success doesn’t happen overnight, though.

In fact, Stallone had to take on a number of jobs before he was ever offered a film role; from a theatre usher to a lion cage cleaner. Even then, when he finally got his movie debut, it wasn’t exactly the kind of role he had in mind, as he was thrown into the world of adult entertainment.

Every actor probably dreams of hearing the words ‘lights, camera, action’ for the first time. Reading the script, getting into character, running through the blocking of scenes; all part of the exciting preparation for a role, be it big or small. Stallone’s first role gave him top billing, too, but it wasn’t quite the Hollywood debut you hope for.

The 1970 comedy movie The Party at Kitty and Stud’s follows the two titular characters as they explore their sexual desires with one another, engaging in fellatio and light sadomasochism. Sounds like a fairly raunchy but harmless romance movie, right?

Well, things take a turn when Stud (Stallone) posts an open invite for a party and several people turn up for a night of group sex, which sees Stud service each woman one after another. And for his troubles, Stallone was paid just $200 for two days’ work.

As you may have guessed, Stallone was not particularly keen on the project, and found the script to be particularly offensive. With lines of dialogue like “give me all your juice,” and descriptions of Stud’s “shank of love,” I can’t blame him. For a 24-year-old living in a bus station, desperate for work, it was an opportunity that couldn’t be turned down, though.

Speaking to Playboy magazine in 1978, Stallone said: “It was either do that movie or rob someone because I was at the end – at the very end – of my rope. Instead of doing something desperate, I worked two days for $200 and got myself out of the bus station.”

The lewd drama movie came at a time when society was embracing sexual liberty, but pornography remained more of an underground venture. Indeed, the porn industry was far from the money-making machine it is today, and was considered by those within as more of an artform and a chance to express oneself than a quick payday.

Stallone, as we know, went on to great things of course. His rise to fame on the back of the Rocky franchise had the filmmakers behind The Party at Kitty and Stud’s rubbing their hands together and seeing dollar signs. Hoping to give their movie a new lease of life, they re-released it in 1978 with a new title – Italian Stallion.

Turns out, piggybacking on the success of its lead actor and shamelessly rebranding to ride Rocky Balboa’s coattails still wasn’t enough to draw in a wider audience. The film can be found in various corners of the internet now, with some versions even edited to include actual hardcore pornography scenes featuring performers who look a bit like Stallone.

Everybody has to start somewhere, of course, and we are not judging Stallone for his decisions. He took an opportunity at a difficult time and who knows, if he hadn’t taken on the role of Stud, maybe we would never have gotten Rocky. On that theory alone, we will always be grateful Stallone dipped his toe into the world of softcore porn.

