Sylvester Stallone’s most badass movie may get another unwanted sequel

We wouldn’t blame you for thinking that Rambo: Last Blood would be the final film in that particular franchise. I mean, the word ‘Last’ is surely a clue, right? But alas, it seems Sylvester Stallone could be set to take on that role one more time.

Long gone are the days when Rambo was relevant, or Sylvester Stallone was still making decent movies, sadly. He’s been at the heart of some of the best action movies of all time, but Stallone is also guilty of making some stinkers, too. Just take a look at our Expendables 4 review, which was one of the worst movies of 2023.

The first Rambo movie is legitimately one of the best ’80s movies, but as the franchise threw out sequel after sequel, the quality just disappeared. And now, it seems we may have to endure another installment in a series of films we had assumed was dead and buried.

Therein lies the problem, you see. Because John Rambo didn’t die in Last Blood, there’s always scope for a sequel. And according to producers Kevin King-Templeton and Les Weldon, that sequel could well happen.

When asked what film they’d love to do a sequel to, Templeton told ComingSoon: “I think Rambo, I’d love to do another Rambo.”

Weldon then adds: “The same. Rambo. I mean, there’s several different franchises that we’re on, and we’re thinking about for the future. And as well as new projects. You know, it’s, again, it becomes a matter of if, if there is a demand from the fan base, we’ll be the first ones to jump on there, which is why Expendables is happening again.

“Sometimes Kevin and I will say, ‘well, I don’t know if there’s gonna be another.’ And then the demand comes up, and people are asking, and asking and asking. Buyers are asking, and that was the case with this. And so we took this very seriously to develop this, you know, so that we would do it right. And yeah. And give them something they wanted.”

You just know Stallone is going to want to send the character out in an explosive way, so we wouldn't be surprised to see another Rambo movie one day.