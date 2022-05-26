Sweet Magnolias season 3 release date speculation, cast, and more

Want to know more about Sweet Magnolias season 3 release date? The drama series about the southern town of Serenity has been officially renewed and is returning to Netflix. Over the last two series, viewers have watched as three lifelong friends, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, face the trials and tribulations that come with balancing families, relationships, and careers.

Season 2 left viewers on a cliffhanger and desperate for answers, so it should come as sweet relief to hear that Sweet Magnolias season 3 is coming. Basically, everything’s gotten a little more complicated, and certainly a lot more dramatic, since the first series. We have a lot of questions about the upcoming season but Helen herself probably put it best when she asked, “Do the storms ever stop?”

Thankfully, there’s more to come from this unbreakable trio, and you’re in the right place to find out more. So, grab yourself a margarita and settle in to find out everything you need to know about the Sweet Magnolias season 3 release date, cast, plot and more.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 release date speculation

For now, there’s no official release date for Sweet Magnolia season 3, but there is confirmation that season 3 is definitely on the way.

In an official Instagram post, the team wrote, “We’re back to Serenity, y’all! We are so thrilled to share we have a season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can’t wait to welcome y’all home.”

With the renewal announcement only coming in May and with season 1’s 2020 release and season 2’s 2022 release, it’s probably an educated guess that we won’t be heading back to Serenity until 2023.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 plot speculation

Spoilers up ahead! Some big things happened for our three best friends in season 2, so picking up where the last season left off will be a great place to start.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, aka Maddie, hinted that the plot would follow “close to where we left off.” Later adding, “’cause I don’t think you can come back months later and say, ‘Whatever happened with Helen?’ and ‘Is Justin in jail?’ Why not go big or go home?”

Another big question left on Sweet Magnolias fans’ minds at the end of season 2 was the battle between being on Team Erik or Team Ryan. Helen’s decision about the future of her relationships hangs in the balance and will more than likely continue to unravel in front of the viewer’s eyes in season 3.

Let’s not forget Cal and Maddie’s relationship, which culminated in an arrest for Cal at the end of the season and Dana Sue’s inheritance which has seemingly left some residents in Serenity unhappy. If previous seasons are anything to go by, there will be ten episodes filled with drama, love, and heartwarming moments.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast speculation

While there’s no official news on casting for Sweet Magnolia’s season 3, it’d be fair for us to assume the main cast will be back and thriving in Serenity.

Here’s the Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast:

Maddie Townsend – JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Dana Sue Sullivan – Brooke Elliott

Helen Decatur – Heather Headley

Bill Townsend -Chris Klein)

Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening)

Tyler Townsend (Carson Rowland)

Kyle Townsend (Logan Allen)

Annie Sullivan (Annelise Judge)

Erik Whitley (Dion Johnstone)

Ryan Wingate (Michael Shenefelt)

Isaac Downey (Chris Medlin)

Noreen Fitzgerald (Jamie Lynn Spears)

Ronnie Sullivan (Brandon Quinn)

Sweet Magnolias season 3 trailer Speculation

There is no official trailer for Sweet Magnolias season 3, but there will be one. We’ll keep our eyes peeled and post the update here as soon as we hear.

Sweet Magnolias season 1 and 2 got their official trailers just weeks before the show’s release. With that in mind, an official Sweet Magnolia season 3 trailer will likely show up in 2023.