Jensen Ackles picks his favourite Supernatural storyline

You can cover a lot of storylines in 15 years, and TV series Supernatural had more than its fair share of subplots and narrative ideas. Jensen Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on the show, has discussed the plotline he wishes got more time.

During an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Ackles was about his favourite stories from Supernatural. Though he gives a diplomatic nod to the overarching tale of Sam and Dean Winchester, there’s one he wished got more time. “One I truly love that I wish we’d gotten to play a little bit more with was Dean in purgatory with Benny and Castiel,” Ackles says. “It was just shot differently, it felt different, it was a different kind of world we were in, we were fighting for survival.”

He calls the vibe “post-apocalyptic”, and that’s definitely appropriate given the circumstances. This is during season 8, when Dean and Castiel (Misha Collins) find themselves in the afterlife for monsters, an unending creepy forest full of all sorts of demonic nasties. Dean befriends Benny (Ty Olsson), a vampire who helps him survive the terror, and they develop a lovely camaraderie, even when surrounded by dirt.

“We were just covered in blood and mud, and it had a different feel,” Ackles continues. “I loved that.” You can listen to the segment below, starting at 1:11:15.

If you’re wondering where Jared Padalecki’s Sam Winchster fits in, he’s on Earth, trying to save his brother. In typical Supernatural fashion, it’s all very poetic, and just on the right side of overblown, even if the second half of the season falls short with the Leviathans and Castiel being mind-controlled.

During the same podcast, Ackles talked about how Supernatural has made him unnaturally fearless when it comes to hearing strange sounds at night. While he may not be hunting monsters or saving people anymore, you can find him in The Boys season 3 on Amazon Prime, starting June 3.

