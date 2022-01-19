Supernatural has given Jensen Ackles “15 years of training” in handling ghosts

Sometimes being part of a hit TV series teaches you some good life skills. Though Supernatural might not seem too relevant to real life, it has made Jensen Ackles extremely confident about dealing with any spectral entities.

During an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Ackles explains that after 15 seasons, potential ghouls on a quiet night don’t phase him. “I have 15 years of training, and it’s given me a horribly false sense of security around anything that could possibly be supernatural,” Ackles says, with a laugh. “If there’s like a bump in the night, in my mind, it’s not ‘Oh my God, what was that’, in my mind it’s ‘You picked the wrong house motherfucker!'”

All joking aside, over the course of a decade and a half, Dean and Sam Winchester faced just about every kind of undead, half-dead, living-but-not evil force you can image. Ackles, who played Dean, alongside Jared Padalecki’s Sam, has seen several apocalypses and lived to tell the tale. A poltergeist would be very unlucky to try and barge into his home.

You can watch the full podcast below – the above segment starts at 1:12:00.

Supernatural ended in 2020 after 15 seasons, and like any pop culture monolith, fans were ultimately split on the quality of closure the finale provided. During the same conversation with Rosenbaum, Ackles states that he understands both sides of the audience there, and that he had his own reservations before sleeping on it.

Ackles hasn’t totally left the Winchester universe, he’s executive producing a spin-off prequel that follows Mary and John Winchester, Sam and Dean’s parents. Elsewhere, he’s set to appear in The Boys season 3, premiering on Amazon Prime June 3, 2022.