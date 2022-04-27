Supernatural star Jared Padalecki gives update after car accident

Supernatural fans were concerned at the weekend when they showed up to a convention in New Jersey, only for Jensen Ackles to inform them that his co-star Jared Padalecki was not in attendance due to being in “a very bad car accident.” They will now be relieved to see that Padalecki has provided an update on his Twitter, saying he is “definitely on the mend.”

Padalecki is currently filming Walker (presumably the third season, as the second season is currently airing), which is a modern reimagining of the ’90s Western TV series Walker: Texas Ranger starring Chuck Norris. Padalecki’s update says that he’s “hoping to return to filming later this week.”

When making the announcement, Ackles said that Padalecki was “lucky to be alive” and added; “he’s at home recovering…the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.” Ackles will soon be seen in season 3 of The Boys as a new character – Soldier Boy, who is a twisted version of Captain America.

Ackles is also hard at work as a producer and narrator on Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, which sounds like it has a How I Met Your Mother style concept. The series will focus on Sam and Dean’s parents, and their demon hunting adventures.

You can see Padalecki’s tweet below, which features a heart-warming photo with his daughter;

Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF pic.twitter.com/TF1C73sbX8 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 26, 2022

As evidenced by the convention, the long-running fantasy horror series Supernatural (which aired from 2005-2020) still has a devoted fanbase, so The Winchesters is certainly likely to find an audience.

