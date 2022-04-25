Jared Padalecki is recovering from car accident, says Jensen Ackles

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is reportedly recovering from a car accident, according to his former co-star and friend Jensen Ackles. Speaking at a panel during the Supernatural New Jersey convention, Ackles explained to fans that Padalecki could not join him because he was recovering from a “very bad car accident.”

“I spoke with Padalecki yesterday, and he’s sad he can’t be here. I don’t know if you know what’s going on,” Ackles said in a video from the event. “He’s OK. We’ve been sharing this, I asked him if that was fine, but he was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

Ackles said that Padalecki is at home recovering from his injuries, and adding that he’s not in the hospital following the wreck is mind-blowing. The Boys star finished by telling fans in attendance that there were no fatalities in the accident but to keep Padalecki in their thoughts, saying, “Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

E! News reports that it’s verified Padalecki was involved in an accident and is now recovering at home. Padalecki is currently starring in the CW TV series Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Ackles, meanwhile, is set to appear in The Boys season 3 as Soldier Boy, a parody of the MCU’s Captain America. He’s also serving as executive producer on a Supernatural prequel spin-off called The Winchesters.

This new series will focus on Sam and Dean’s parents, John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly). Ackles will serve as the show’s narrator.

