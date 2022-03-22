Supernatural prequel series casts young John and Mary Winchester

The upcoming Supernatural prequel TV series, titled The Winchesters, has hit the ground running with an exciting update. According to Variety, young actors, Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) and Drake Rodger (Murder RX) have been cast in the lead roles in the upcoming instalment of everyone’s favourite fantastical family.

Donnelly will be taking on the part of Mary Campbell, and Rodger is set to portray John Winchester – the future parents of Sam and Dean Winchester, the main characters of the hit 2005 fantasy series, Supernatural. Penned by Supernatural writer and producer Robbie Thompson, The Winchesters tells a story that takes place years before Sam and Dean’s adventures. Following the seasoned 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, and newcomer John, the show will see the two battle the forces of darkness, begin their love story, and struggle to save the world.

Besides working on the upcoming prequel’s script, Thompson teamed up with Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, of One Tree Hill fame, to create the show. TV fans will be pleased to learn that Ackles will also be making something of a Supernatural comeback as the star is set to return as Dean Winchester to narrate the prequel series.

Currently, there is no release date for The Winchesters. However, we do know that Glen Winter is on board to also serve as an executive producer for the show and will direct the pilot episode. Stay tuned for updates.

