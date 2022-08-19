New Super Mario Bros movie is “a lot of fun”, says Charles Martinet

There’s a new Super Mario Bros movie on the way, with Chris Pratt as the famous plumber. The animated movie, from the studio behind Minions, is Mario’s first cinematic jaunt since the ’90s movie starring Bob Hoskins. Charles Martinet, who voices Mario in the platform games, will feature as a cameo, and he’s excited for everyone to see what’s coming.

“I’m excited about the film, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Martinet told The Digital Fix. “You know, anytime you’re an artist, and you get the, the call to come and play in the sandbox, it’s, it’s unforgettably wonderful and magnificent.”

We still don’t know the extent of Martinet’s role, but given he’s been doing Mario’s voice for as long as Nintendo’s mascot has had one, it’s only right he should appear. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the kids movie, from a script by Matthew Fogel. There’s a stacked cast involved, with Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peace, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and plenty more besides.

The still-untitled Mario movie isn’t Martinet’s first jump over to the silver screen. He features in the new anime movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, playing the villain Magenta. He mentions that all he ever wants is for his work to make people happy.

“I’m so full of gratitude for that every day, and to know that it has an impact on people,” he says, “that people smile, or laugh or think about that character again, that’s, what it’s actually all about. That’s the legacy that I want.”

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is in theatres now.