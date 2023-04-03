Chris Pratt promises Super Mario movie won’t ruin anyone’s childhood

With the Super Mario movie release date just around the corner, it’s no wonder that fans are getting increasingly excited for the new animated movie… and, perhaps, even a little nervous.

After all, with the family movie taking on an IP that’s been beloved for so many over the decades, the pressure is on. Nobody wants to see Mario, Luigi and the like spoiled for anybody.

But one member of the Super Mario Bros movie cast, Chris Pratt, has stepped forward and given fans his best assurance that the film’s legacy will remain intact.

“It makes sense, I was pretty nervous when they offered it to me. I thought, ‘Wow, let’s not screw this up,'” Pratt says of the level of fandom surrounding the game [via The Hollywood Reporter]. “That’s where it all comes from, I think. People are passionate about this character and they’ve probably seen some of their favourite IP getting screwed up. It’s kind of a cynical business. People make movies just because a title has reach.”

“I saw it with the Lego Movie. I was like, ‘How are you going to make a movie about Legos? What is that?’ And then Chris [Miller] and Phil [Lord] made this incredible movie, I was part of it, I loved it,” he continues.

“So it’s a big challenge. Just because something has reach doesn’t mean it’s going to be a good movie and there’s instances of people making bad movies and ruining people’s childhoods. So the pressure was on to not do that and, thankfully, we didn’t. I think the movie is fantastic and I think your childhood is firmly intact.”

Okay, until we actually get to step foot in theatres for the new Super Mario movie, we’ll just have to take his word for it. Until then, why not check out our Tetris review, Dungeons and Dragons review, best movies of all time, as well as all the other great new movies coming out this year?