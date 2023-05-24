Succession star compares his character to Game of Thrones’ best moment

Succession is one of the best TV series of all time, and now one of its main stars has just compared it to another classic show. During Max’s latest clip promoting the latest Succession episode, Succession season 4 episode 9, Jeremy Strong offered a shocking Westeros comparison to his Succession character Kendall Roy.

In the teaser promoting ‘Church and State,’ Strong explained how Kendall has changed throughout season 4. While breaking down how we’ve seen Kendall come into his own in the new season and make firm powerplays for Waystar control, the actor mentioned how Kendall’s transformation is similar to one of Game of Thrones’ most iconic moments – when Daenerys says Dracarys.

For those of you who may not know, Dracarys actually means Dragon Fire in High Valyrian. It is the phrase that is used throughout the fantasy series to command dragons to start destroying enemies and unleashing their fiery breath.

“It’s kind of like a Dracarys moment for Kendall. Starting from the end of episode six, really, I think he can see the endgame. A lot of things happen in the ninth episode,” Strong explained. “Him feeling blamed for the election and his culpability in making this kind of Faustian bargain, really, he’s compromised himself utterly, and he knows it. I think he’s in turmoil.”

“The real moral jeopardy that we see in the previous episode.” Strong explained how this is a turning point for Kendall as, in the new episode, he is completely alone – a stark contrast to the rest of the Roy family. In the teaser for the new episode, we see Kendall alone at Logan’s funeral without his kids and with his assistant Jess resigning.

“Shiv has a relationship with Tom; other characters we see in relationships with people. And Jess is sort of the one place that Kendall feels safe, so for it to come from there is a real mortal wound for Kendall,” he said. “He keeps pressing on, but he’s really, I think, unseated by that a bit, which only sharpens his need to get what he wants. So I think he’s just doubling down.”

If you are keen to catch the next episode, you can check out our guide about all the Succession season 4 episode 10 release date. We also have all the details on everyone in the Succession cast, and don’t forget that you can look over our Succession season 4 episode 9 recap if you need a refresher.

For more top picks, here are our lists of all the new movies coming out in 2023 and the best movies of all time.