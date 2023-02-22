Stranger Things star wants season 5 return despite his character dying

It's no surprise that everyone wants to return for Stranger Things season 5, including characters the Netflix series has already killed off.

Stranger Things season 5 will conclude the Netflix series, including for Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Published:

Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 5 is the highly-anticipated conclusion to one of the best Netflix series in the history of the streaming service, and pretty much everyone in Hollywood wants to be a part of that.

As it turns out, the former stars of the sci-fi series are even keen to be involved after they’ve been killed off by the TV series‘ creators The Duffer Brothers. Guess you can’t blame them for trying.

The show will return for season 5 with the dangerous creatures of the Upside Down invading Hawkins in the wake of Vecna’s plan unfolding during the Stranger Things season 4 part 2 ending.

But one actor looking to find a way back after Stranger Things season 4 is Matthew Modine, who played Dr Brenner – aka Papa – in the blockbuster show.

Papa met a violent end in Stranger Things season 4 part 2 when he was shot down by military forces after trying to escape with Eleven. But that hasn’t stopped Modine from agitating for a return in an interview with Radio Times.

YouTube Thumbnail

Modine said: “Is he dead? I wish I knew. I love Millie Bobby Brown, I love the Duffer brothers, and [producer] Shawn Levy. And it was such a wonderful show to go to work on, it was fun every day that I worked on the show. I hope that there’s some way to resuscitate Dr Brenner and put him in season 5 because it would be wonderful to be part of the last season.”

Clutching at straws somewhat, Modine pointed out that viewers “didn’t really see him dead” and that he was left “lying there in the dirt” in a way that, theoretically at least, leaves the door open for his return. It might be difficult for Dr Brenner to resurface again, but he’s certainly one of the best villains in the show’s seven-year history.

As the wait continues for Stranger Things season 5, we’re here to answer the big questions, including what’s happened to the Upside Down and how Eleven got her powers back.

