Stranger Things – How does Eleven get her powers back?

How does Eleven get her powers back? One of the most devastating things to happen in Stranger Things season 3 was the loss of Eleven’s powers. For right or wrong, her telekinetic abilities informed so much of Eleven’s self-worth that the loss of them, along with the presumed death of Hopper, was too much for the pint-sized powerhouse to bear.

Even worse, El’s psychokinetic abilities had been a powerful weapon in the war against the various Stranger Things monsters from the Upside Down. Indeed Eleven’s powers were basically the only thing that stopped the Mind Flayer from taking over our dimension. So their loss was a real blow to our heroes.

Still, we were told that in Stranger Things season 4 part 1 that Eleven’s powers weren’t really gone. Instead, through overuse, El had accidentally given herself the psychic equivalent of a stroke, and all she needed to do was retrain her brain to tap into them again. We saw El tapping back into her abilities several times in season 4 part 1, but here’s how Eleven gets her powers back to their full strength.

How does Eleven get her powers back?

Eleven gets her powers back in Stranger Things season 4, episode 8. Her abilities are fully restored after she untapped her memories of One’s assault on Hawkins lab.

Having fully processed the trauma of accidentally freeing a monster who killed her ‘brothers and sisters,’ her psychic powers returned to their full strength. Eleven immediately puts these powers to good use in helping take down Vecna, aka One.

