Stranger Things star Sadie Sink doesn’t know what’s next for Max

We are desperate for the Stranger Things season 5 release date to drop, but we know it’s going to be a while before the horror series returns to the streaming service Netflix. We can however, get a little insight as to what’s next, thanks to star Sadie Sink.

Sink plays Max Mayfield in the Netflix series, who was pretty much the main character of Stranger Things season 4, even managing to take some of the limelight away from Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven. But, by the time the Stranger Things season 4 part 2 ending concluded, Max’s future hangs in the balance.

In a recent interview with Elle, Sink was quizzed about the fifth and final instalment of the fantasy series, and had the following to say.

“I have not read any scripts; I haven’t heard anything. I really want them to tell me what’s happening, because I have a lot of questions. But we’ll get them when we get them. It’s the final season. We’re not rushing anything. We’re going to take their time on this one [and] get it right,” she said.

Sink has been doing the promo tour for her new drama movie The Whale lately, and so there’s lots of talk about Stranger Things thrown into her interviews. Like this one on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, where she discusses Max and Lucas’ future.

“I feel like, after everything Max went through, if she ever wakes up, then I think she would just flee. I think she’s gonna get out of Hawkins. She’s too smart to stay there. But she’s also a very loyal friend, so who knows? It’ll be conflicting, but… yeah, I think [she and Lucas will end up together]. I mean, they’re really cute, aren’t they? And the little like, note exchange, that was really sweet. I think we gotta see something. There’s definitely room to grow there,” Sink said.

Will Max awaken from her coma after the brutal attack of the Stranger Things monster Vecna in the last season? And what will she do if she does wake up? Surely she would help fight against Vecna's plan, but we'll have to wait and see.