Kate Bush tops the charts again thanks to Stranger Things

If you’ve read our Stranger Things season 4 review, you’ll know that we have been heaping praise on the latest instalment of the Netflix series and the way it’s been ramping up the horror elements of the show. One of the standout features of the new season of the sci-fi series though, is the way it utilises the music of legendary musician Kate Bush for the epic conclusion of episode four.

In the episode, the song ‘Running Up That Hill’ is used to perfection as a tie-in to the story of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). The song, which was a hit for Bush back in 1985, has now found a new lease of life with many fans of the Netflix show streaming the track since the Stranger Things season 4 release date on May 27, 2022.

Kate Bush is now sitting pretty in the iTunes chart top ten. She briefly held number one, her first time since ‘Wuthering Heights’ back in 1978. If you haven’t seen Stranger Things season 4 episode 4 just yet, you may want to stop reading as there will be spoilers ahead.

In the episode, titled ‘Dear Billy’, Max becomes the focus of the story as she is stalked by the show’s new villain Vecna. When she is dragged into his hellish underworld and all appears to be lost for our young hero, the Kate Bush song is used to bring her back to the land of the living.

‘Running Up That Hill’ is Max’s favourite song, and is used as an anchor with the real world to help her snap out of Vecna’s psychic stranglehold. It’s easy to see why the song is her favourite – we can’t stop listening to it!

The song was part of Kate Bush’s hit album Hounds of Love in the ’80s, and also found a resurgence in popularity back in 2012 when Bush re-recorded the track for the Olympics.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 4 are currently available to binge on the streaming service Netflix, with season 4 part 2 set to arrive on July 1, 2022.