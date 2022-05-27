When does Stranger Things season 4 part 2 start? After literally years of impatiently waiting, we’ve finally made it back to Hawkins, Indiana, for Stranger Things season 4. But like a greedy Demogorgon feasting on hapless teens, we’ve already exhausted our supply of fresh, extra-long episodes.

It’s not our fault Stranger Things season 4 was just so moreish. There was the mystery of Vecna and his hold over Hawkins, Hopper’s ploy to escape his Russian captors, and the question of how exactly Eleven would get her powers back. Sure, every episode was just under feature-length, but we couldn’t help but binge them. This TV series was just too good.

Now though, we’re in the same position we were in last week; we’ve no new episodes, which begs the question, when does Stranger Things season 4 part 2 start? Well, don’t worry, dear reader, you don’t need to be a Nancy Wheeler to get to the bottom of this mystery. You just need to read on.

When does Stranger Things season 4 part 2 start?

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 will be available to stream from July 1. That means you’ve got an unbearable five-week wait between now and finally getting some answers, when the next instalment arrives on the streaming service Netflix.

How many episodes are there in Stranger Things season 4 part 2?

There are only two episodes in Stranger Things season 4 part 2, but don’t freak out. Netflix has spoiled us rotten with this series by giving us extra-long episodes, and the finale is set to be feature-length, coming in at 2 and a half hours long.

Is this the last season of Stranger Things?

Nope, we’re getting one last season of Stranger Things after season 4 wraps up to tie off any loose ends and finally bring the story of Hawkins to a close.