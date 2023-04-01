Stranger Things actor used photo from TV series on dating app profile

If you're the star of one of the best TV series on Netflix, you'd be sure to shout about it. And one actor even stretched that to dating apps.

Stranger Things cast of the Netflix series

Published:

Stranger Things

There’s no doubt that being a part of the Stranger Things cast is really exciting. Anyone would be glad to have one of the best TV series of recent years on their CV, but one star of the Netflix juggernaut went a step further – and added it to their dating profile.

David Harbour is now happily married to singer Lily Allen, with the couple tying the knot back in 2020. But the two stars met on the exclusive dating app Raya, where Harbour used a photo of himself as Jim Hopper in the Netflix series.

Allen explained on The Jonathan Ross Show (via Yahoo News) that she had no idea who she was looking at when she came across Harbour’s profile.

She said: “It was the first time I’d been on this dating app. I was scrolling through and landed on David’s profile and pressed accept. I didn’t know who he was. I thought he was just like a sexy policeman from a reality TV show. He was wearing a policeman’s uniform. It was a still from Stranger Things. I’d never seen Stranger Things.”

Allen explained that Harbour was in the UK filming MCU movie Black Widow when they connected on the app and neither of them expected it to go anywhere. And yet, they were married within a few years. No word on whether she has watched Stranger Things yet.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more from the sci-fi series that made Harbour’s name, check out our guide to the Stranger Things season 5 release date, Vecna’s plan explained, everyone who dies in Stranger Things season 4 part 2, and how does Eleven get her powers back.

Elsewhere in the world of TV, we’ve got the best comedy series of all time, the best thriller series, the best anime series, and the best Disney Plus shows.

More from The Digital Fix

A devoted lover of horror movies, musicals, professional wrestling and Waterloo Road. Hopes to one day see Tom Clarkson body slam Leatherface while singing Les Mis.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.