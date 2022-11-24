Strange World: when is the new Disney movie on Disney Plus?

When is Strange World on Disney Plus? Strange World is the latest Disney movie, and it’s out in cinemas now. The story of the animated movie follows a family of explorers on a – you guessed it! – strange world as they aim to stop the newly discovered planet Pando from losing the source of its power.

The science fiction movie has an impressive voice cast, led by Spider-Man movie villain Jake Gyllenhall, and also starring Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. The kids movie has gone down relatively well with critics, who have praised the attempted exploration of important themes, and now that Strange World is out in theatres audiences will get their say too. But for those willing to wait for the movie’s release on streaming services, when is Strange World on Disney Plus?

When is Strange World on Disney Plus?

Strange World will likely hit Disney Plus soon after the end of its theatrical run. This means that the movie can be expected to make its debut on the platform within the first quarter of 2023, most probably February.

This will give it time to run its course in theatres, and is the general amount of time that Disney has been working with before they’ve moved their releases over to their dedicated streaming service. Whether or not people will decide to wait until that happens before seeing the movie is another question.

For more on the movie, check out our Strange World review, as well as our guide to Strange Worlds 2. Or, take a look at our interview with the Strange World director and writer in which they share their inspiration for the new movie.