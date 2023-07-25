Timothy Olyphant found these Star Wars creatures better than Grogu

Timothy Olyphant is currently reprising his beloved role as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval, but he recently ventured to a galaxy far, far away – playing another marshal – Cobb Vanth in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Speaking to Looper, Olyphant revealed that working with breakout star Baby Yoda was great and all, but he was far more excited by the Jawas – as they were a throwback to his childhood. The Jawas are the furry little hooded scavengers with glowing eyes native to Tatooine – and they’re amongst some of the most iconic Star Wars aliens from the original trilogy.

Discussing working on the Star Wars series, Olyphant said; “Baby Yoda – with all due respect, it was fun to work with him, he was a class act – but doing a scene with the Jawas was the most exciting. That was a throwback to my childhood. I don’t think it occurred to me how special it was until that moment. I had a little bit of a pinch myself moment where I realized, ‘Oh my God, this is my whole childhood, and quite possibly why I’m an actor.'”

Olyphant added; “I had a ball working with those guys, specifically [Jon] Favreau and Dave [Filoni]. Those guys are class acts, and they’re doing really cool work, so it was nice to be part of it.”

We don’t yet know if Cobb Vanth will be returning in future seasons of The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett, but you can catch up with Olyphant on Justified: City Primeval.

