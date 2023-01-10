The Bad Batch season 2 has “wiggle room” in the Star Wars timeline

Following on from the success of various Star Wars series, streaming service Disney Plus recently premiered the latest addition to the Star Wars canon: season 2 of animated series The Bad Batch.

Set in the post-Republic period, the sci-fi series follows Clone Force 99 — a defective group of Clone Troopers — in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars up until the early days of the Empire after Emperor Palpatine enacted Order 66.

Of course, The Bad Batch isn’t the only TV series set in a post-Republic era — Star Wars cast members Ewan McGregor and Diego Luna both reprised their movie roles last year to front 2o22 TV series like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. But in an interview with The Direct, Brad Rau, the producer of The Bad Batch, explained that his series differs from the other two because The Bad Batch has “more wiggle room.”

He explained, “Honestly, we’re still a little bit earlier than those shows. We do have a little bit more wiggle room, you might, say for our Star Wars space dads.” Indeed, while The Bad Batch follows the early days of Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi occurs a decade after these events, while Andor season 2 is set to chronicle the four years preceding Rogue One — which, as we know, happens shortly before the events of A New Hope.

The producer added that while they have certain storyline visions for The Bad Batch season 2, they’ll keep Lucasfilm on speed-dial to make sure that the events of the series stay in-line with the overall Star Wars timeline.