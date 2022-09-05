Andor actor confirms exact place in Star Wars timeline

The Star Wars franchise is massive, and shows no signs of slowing down either. From The Star Wars movies to all of the sci-fi series based in a galaxy far, far away, it’s no secret that keeping track of the IP can be tricky, especially as it is constantly growing with new content and stories. Luckily, the latest Star Wars series, Andor, won’t be leaving all of us fans scratching our heads in confusion, as Disney has confirmed where in the vast Star Wars timeline the upcoming show will take place.

In a new clip released by the official Star Wars YouTube channel, Diego Luna, who plays the titular role of Cassian Andor in the show, explains that the events of Andor will fall somewhere between the events of A New Hope and Revenge of the Sith. “Before A New Hope emerges, in a galaxy far, far away,” Luna says.

“Before the creation of a devastating weapon known as the Death Star and before a team of rebels known as Rogue One unite for the first time, an unsuspecting thief named Cassian Andor will be thrust onto a journey that sparks the birth of a rebellion and sets in motion everything that you’ve come to know.”

Fans may remember how the Star Wars character Cassian Andor met his end in the 2016 science fiction movie Rogue One. So it comes as no surprise that the upcoming TV series based around the character will be a prequel to the flick.

The show is set to detail the five years leading up to the action movie Rogue One, meaning that in terms of the timeline anyway, it will overlap with the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. So, what are you waiting for, Star Wars fans? It’s time to crack on with some movie marathons to prep for the latest outing for the IP!

Andor is set to hit the streaming service Disney Plus with a three-episode premiere on September 21, 2022. While we wait for the series, fans can now watch all of the Star Wars movies on the platform as well.