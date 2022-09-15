Star Wars: The Mandalorian movie is a “great idea”, says producer

While it’s great to see more Star Wars action on the small screen, let’s face it, adventures from a galaxy far, far away should be big screen events. With this in mind, the idea of a Star Wars movie focusing on The Mandalorian has been put forward, and the producer of the Star Wars series is keen.

Well, at least that’s what Rick Famuyiwa, executive producer of The Mandalorian season 3, thinks if you believe the words Pedro Pascal put in his mouth during a recent red carpet interview. The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular Star Wars characters since his debut on the streaming service Disney Plus, and the hotly anticipated The Mandalorian season 3 release date could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking to Fandango, Famuyiwa and Pascal were asked about the prospect of ending Mando’s story with a feature length science fiction movie. Famuyiwa dodged the question, but Pascal happily dived in to speak for him.

“That’s something I don’t know anything about,” said Famuyiwa. Pascal then takes the mic and says, “I’ll answer for him, yes he wants to. That’s a great idea. And if it isn’t a conversation already, then it will be after today.”

The incredible success of the sci-fi series makes it by far the most effective Star Wars TV series to date. With the upcoming Andor release date, that could all change of course, but the popularity of Mando and his little green buddy will be hard to beat.

We won’t hold our breath for a movie version of The Mandalorian, but we do know that Disney likes to make the most of its characters. In the meantime, why not explore our breakdown of the Star Wars cast. Or, if you’re planning a marathon, here’s how to watch Star Wars in order.