Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie has a story, feels “very” him

Taika Waititi, famed Marvel Cinematic Universe and comedy movie director, has commented on the status of his Star Wars film. The screenplay is still in the works, but the science fiction movie is moving along, and he’s confident about it.

“It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage,” he told Wired in a recent interview. “But we’ve got a story. I’m really excited by it because it feels very me.” One of the biggest pop culture franchises on Earth, Star Wars can be a daunting prospect for any filmmaker. However, Waititi says he’s “evolved as a storyteller”, and has confidence in matching the tone of a long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

“I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films,” he explains. “I like to fool the viewer into thinking ‘Ha, it’s this’ and then them going, ‘Damn it, you made me feel something!'” As much is certainly true of Thor: Ragnarok in the MCU, where Waititi literally burns down Asgard at the end in a fit of rejuvenation. Don’t take anything for granted in the Star Wars universe.

Currently, Waititi stars in Free Guy, opposite Ryan Reynolds. Directorially, he’s still in the Marvel wheelhouse. He recently wrapped filming on Thor: Love and Thunder, he’s been announced for a new Flash Gordon movie, and he has numerous other projects in the works, like a live-action remake of anime movie Akira, and a sequel to What We Do In The Shadows.

While we wait for more on his Star Wars flick, the Force remains strong. Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 is on the way, and Ahsoka Tano has her solo show next year, and then there’s The Mandalorian season 3 and The Book of Boba Fett.

Free Guy is in UK cinemas August 13. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected in theatres May 6, 2022.