Obi-Wan Kenobi is “quite lost” in Star Wars Disney Plus series

Hello there! As Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s return to the Galaxy inches closer and closer, more details have been revealed about how the Jedi Knight, played by Ewan McGregor, will have changed in the Disney Plus series, which takes place between the third and fourth Star Wars movies.

The sci-fi series, which drops on the streaming service on May 27, centres on Obi-Wan hiding out on Tattooine as the Empire’s tyrannical regime across the galaxy continues to grow, leaving the Jedi Order in tatters. With fellow prequel co-star Hayden Christhansen returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, the series will certainly tell us more about the former Master and Padawan’s fractured relationship.

In a new interview with SFX Magazine, the producer of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Michelle Rejwan, teases that when we meet Kenobi again, it will be a decade on from Revenge of the Sith. “[We find him in] a pretty traumatic moment, where he’s lost so much, where he’s been hiding, where his apprentice and brother, Anakin, has gone to the Dark Side, and he’s been living with that for a decade,” she said.

She added that Christensen’s return to the Star Wars franchise was crucial to the plot of Kenobi, saying that he was “always part of this story”.

“Because he and Anakin Skywalker are such important characters to Obi-Wan, in the shadow of the events of Revenge Of The Sith,” Rejwan added. “He’s living with how things were left with Anakin on Mustafar, leaving him to die in an incredibly tragic way, because he had no choice. He’s been living with quite a bit of guilt and reflection over this period.”

The first two episodes of Kenobi will have another happy landing on Disney Plus on May 27. Meanwhile, you can catch up with other Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandolorian, on the streamer now.