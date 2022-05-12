Hayden Christensen describes Star Wars comeback as “meaningful”

Any Star Wars fan knows that when it comes to the prequel movies, things can get a bit divisive. However, the science fiction movies have more than one advocate in their corner – such as Hayden Christensen. In a recent interview, the actor praised the experience of working on the prequel films and shared how “meaningful” reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker was for the upcoming Disney Plus series – Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In 2002, Christensen made his debut in a galaxy far, far away as Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader) in the action movie Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Although his performance was met with a mixed reception, the actor developed a dedicated fanbase, that was thrilled when it was revealed that he would be making his galactic comeback, and be part of the spin-off sci-fi series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Speaking with Total Film (via Naboo News) ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release, Christensen reaffirmed his love for the prequel movies, and how monumental it feels to be given a chance to revisit Anakin’s story after all these years.

“The experience of making the prequels was phenomenal,” he said. “I mean, getting to work with George Lucas, and getting to play this character, I couldn’t have dreamed it up any better. I didn’t want it to end.”

“It was a sad thing when it concluded,” the star continued. “At the time, I thought that was that. I thought George had told his story, and my journey with the character was complete. After all of these years, to get to come back and to continue my journey is extremely meaningful to me.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t technically the first time Christensen has reprised the role of Anakin Skywalker. In 2019 the actor provided a voiceover cameo for the Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, and appeared in the animated series, The Clone Wars. However, the upcoming TV series marks Christensen’s ‘in the flesh’ comeback, as he is set to reunite with prequel movie co-star Ewan McGregor.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiereon the streaming service Disney Plus on May 27.