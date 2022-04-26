Hayden Christensen teases Darth Vader future after Obi-Wan series

With Hayden Christensen confirmed to be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for Disney Plus sci-fi series Obi-Wan Kenobi, talk has naturally turned to his future beyond the TV series, which sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as Vader’s former Jedi Master.

Christensen previously teased to Entertainment Weekly that “we’re going to see a very powerful Vader” in Kenobi, but gave further insight into what it will be like portraying the iconic Star Wars character in a new interview with Total Film. “When George [Lucas] had brought me onto the prequels, it was to play Anakin,” he said. “He gets knighted as Darth Vader towards the end, and for a couple of scenes I get to put the suit on. But my journey with the character was with Anakin Skywalker.”

He added, “But the character? He’s such a complex character. And now, getting to explore the mindset and emotional state of Darth Vader, has been a lot of fun… The extent of the journey, I think, remains to be seen, but what a privilege to get to come back and do this, and to be a part of this project.”

It seems like Disney Plus has a long future planned for Christensen. It was previously reported that he would be reprising his role as Darth Vader in the streaming service’s live-action series Ahsoka, which stars Rosaria Dawson following her debut as the character in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka was Anakin’s Jedi apprentice. She appeared in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as Star Wars: Rebels. Both of these series are considered canon to the Star Wars franchise.

Although production on the Ahsoka solo show started in 2022, there isn’t yet a confirmed premiere date. However, with Obi-Wan Kenobi starting on May 27, you can definitely get your fill of Star Wars content on Disney Plus soon.