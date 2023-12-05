King Charles had an odd question for Natalie Portman about Star Wars

Natalie Portman has starred in some of the most popular movie franchises over the years, be it the MCU or the Star Wars prequel movies. So, naturally, with that level of fame and big-screen exposure, she’s bound to get a few strange questions from film fans every now and again. However, who would’ve thought that it would be King Charles who asked one of the most bizarre questions about Portman’s time in a galaxy far, far away?

Recalling the 1999 Star Wars premiere for The Phantom Menace in an interview on Watch What Happens Live (via Business Insider), Portman explained her odd meeting with King Charles at the event. Considering how the original Star Wars trilogy brought us some of the best movies ever made, it’s unsurprising that the Royals turned up for the London premiere. What is surprising, though, is the now King asking Portman if she starred in the original science fiction movies. You know, the films that ran from 1977 to 1983?

“I remember Prince Charles asked me — he was then Prince Charles — if I was in the originals,” Portman explained light-heartedly. To put into perspective how strange a question this was for King Charles to ask the actor, we have to remember that Natalie Portman was born in 1981.

This means that Portman was born two years before the last Star Wars movie in the trilogy, Return of the Jedi, was released in 1983. So unless there was a cameo with a baby that none of us can remember, it’s basically impossible to think that the then-teenager could have been in George Lucas’s first Star Wars movies.

“I was like, ‘I’m 18,'” Portman continued before clarifying that the interaction ended on a seemingly positive note. “But he was very friendly.”

For those who may not know, Portman played the role of the Star Wars character Padmé Amidala in the prequel movies. And while Padmé Amidala is technically Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker’s birth mother, she didn’t appear in the original trilogy at all.

But, since the Star Wars cast list is massive and still growing as we speak, I guess we can forgive some confusion on King Charles’s part. However, if you want to make sure you are up to speed on who is who in the timeline, be sure to check out our guide on how to watch all the Star Wars movies in order.

