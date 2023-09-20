How old is Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka? The time jump mystery explained

How old is Ezra in Ahsoka? Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of the Star Wars series on Disney Plus.

Finally, after half a decade, Star Wars has brought back Ezra Bridger. The whole Ahsoka Star Wars series so far has been focused on Ahsoka Tano‘s quest to find Grand Admiral Thrawn and the young Jedi Ezra Bridger. He was the main Star Wars character in Dave Filoni’s animated series Rebels, and we’ve been waiting for his return since Ahsoka started.

Now, in Ahsoka episode 6, that finally happened. But, after being sucked into hyperspace this Ezra is very different from the one we’ve seen before: not to mention older. But how much older is Ezra in Ahsoka than he was in Rebels? We’ve done the math and figured it all out.

How old is Ezra in the Ahsoka series?

Ezra Bridger is between 28 and 30 years old in Ahsoka, based on the fact that the series is set at some point between 9ABY and 11ABY and that he was born in 19BBY. The issue boils down to the fact that we don’t know precisely when Ahsoka is set yet, so it’s impossible to say Ezra’s age with 100% certainty.

Either way, this would make Ezra significantly older than in Rebels, where he’s in his mid-to-late teens, and very much still a young adult. His youth and, at times, immaturity were key aspects of his character and journey. As we get to see more of Ezra in live-action, we’ll get to explore how he’s changed over the course of the decade.

