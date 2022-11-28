Star Wars goof reveals Luke’s lightsaber was made in New York

Remastered, 4K HD versions of the Star Wars movies help you experience the franchise in more detail than ever before: especially when it comes to the ’70s and ‘80s movies that make up the original trilogy. Unfortunately, one drawback of watching these science fiction movies in such high definition is that they can also highlight blunders with props and set design in a way that was easier to conceal before.

One notorious example of this is Luke Skywalker’s blue lightsaber from Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. A screenshot taken by a Redditor of the 4K, Disney Plus version of this movie reveals an inscription when you look at the handle closely that reveals the prop was made in New York.

Sure, this is space, and anything is possible — but the idea of New York production plants in the galaxy far, far Away does, unfortunately, take away from the immersion of the movies a little bit.

Awkwardly, that isn’t the only mistake found in The Empire Strikes Back. Over the years, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a number of mistakes including the camera crew being seen in Star Wars droid C3PO’s reflection, the disappearance and reappearance of Han Solo’s jacket during Lando’s betrayal and the awkward, inconsistent flipping of certain shots in post-production mid-scene.

A lot of these mistakes have been fixed in various remasters and edits over the years, but as this new Disney Plus gaffe shows, for every mistake ‘fixed,’ another pops up.

