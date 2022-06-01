Ewan McGregor says anyone being racist is “no Star Wars fan”

Ever since the Obi-Wan Kenobi release date, a section of the Star Wars fanbase has proven once again that they are the absolute worst thing about the franchise, after actor Moses Ingram suffered racial abuse on social media. Ewan McGregor has now released a video where he supports Ingram, who stars alongside him in the new TV series, and he condemns the racists who have been attacking her online.

Ingram, who plays Reva, one of the inquisitors hunting Obi-Wan in the sci-fi series, is an African American actor. As we have seen in the past, some so-called fans don’t like it when people of colour are introduced to the Star Wars timeline. Actors like Ahmed Best, who voiced Jar-Jar Binks in the 2000s, and Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose in the sequel trilogy of Star Wars movies, suffered similar abuse.

McGregor dropped a little video on June 1 to celebrate the fact that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series became the most-watched premiere of any series to launch so far on streaming service Disney Plus. He ends his video however, with a damning indictment of the people attacking his fellow Obi-Wan Kenobi cast member.

“It seems that some of the fanbase have decided to attach Moses Ingram online, and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs,” McGregor said. “I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart.”

“Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to this series and to this franchise. It sickened me to my stomach,” McGregor added.

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022

“We stand with Moses. We love Moses. If you are sending her bullying messages, you are no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world, and I totally stand with Moses,” the actor concluded.

While it’s great to see McGregor speaking out against the horrible individuals who have targeted his co-star, the fact that this kind of thing is happening is simply disgusting. Star Wars is supposed to be a symbol of hope and happiness, and these pathetic trolls do not deserve to be a part of this legacy.