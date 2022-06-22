Ethan Hawke still wants Star Wars part, loves Obi-Wan Kenobi

After nearly 40 years in the movie industry, Ethan Hawke has pretty much done it all. He’s been in drama movies, thriller movies, and has even popped up in the MCU. One thing Hawke hasn’t ticked off his bucket list yet though, is to appear in Star Wars, and the actor says he still wants to nab a role in the galaxy far, far away.

Hawke has previously made it very clear that he wants a role in the Star Wars timeline, when he made a public plea to JJ Abrams on the Conan show back in 2014. The actor is a massive fan of Star Wars movies and has stated he would play a Jedi, a villain, or even a Wookie – anything to be a part of the science fiction movie franchise.

In an interview with Screen Rant to promote his new horror movie The Black Phone, Hawke continued his campaign to seal a role in the Star Wars universe, and had plenty of praise for the new sci-fi series Obi-Wan Kenobi on the streaming service Disney Plus.

“I mean, I did a hard public pitch! I see all these great people in these things and I could have played that part,” Hawke mused. “I guess somebody up there doesn’t like me,” the actor continued.

“I think they’ve got something – what I make myself feel better is I think they’ve got something really good in mind,” Hawke explained. “I want something really good. But I am enjoying the new Obi-Wan series.”

Surely the Disney bosses can find a suitable Star Wars character for a talented actor like Ethan Hawke. Especially now he has worked with Disney already on the TV series Moon Knight, where Hawke played the villain, Arthur Harrow.

In the meantime, you can check out the latest Ethan Hawke movie The Black Phone, which arrives in theatres June 23, 2022.