Carrie Fisher’s daughter nearly had this huge modern Star Wars role

Any role in Star Wars is a big one. If you’re an actor today, you almost certainly grew up exploring the worlds created by George Lucas in the galaxy far, far away. The chance to play in that sandbox is always thrilling, even if it’s just a few lines or a single scene.

Billie Lourd is more devoted to Star Wars than most. After all, her mother was Carrie Fisher, who became a Hollywood legend with her role as Leia Organa – definitely one of the best Star Wars characters. Lourd herself took the chance to join the Star Wars cast when the franchise returned for three new movies in the 2010s.

Ultimately, Lourd portrayed the role of Resistance fighter Lieutenant Connix in all three parts of the Sequel Trilogy. But there was a time when she was in the frame to take on a much bigger role in the final three Star Wars movies in order. We’re sure she would’ve done a great job.

Lourd told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 that she originally auditioned to lead the whole trilogy as Rey (we refuse to call her Skywalker). In the end, of course, it was Daisy Ridley who snagged the lucrative role, alongside John Boyega as Finn and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in the new trio of heroes.

“J.J. Abrams called me to come in for Star Wars because he couldn’t find someone for the lead,” said Lourd. “I went in and he ended up giving me this tiny role with a couple lines and I was super excited. I didn’t know what was going to happen, ended up going and fell in love with it — was weirdly singing Jersey Boys on set, really comfortable.”

Lourd also explained that it was “incredible” to work with her mother on some of the franchise’s best movies, until Carrie Fisher sadly passed away in December 2016. Lourd said: “I’m a big believer in things happening for a reason and I think I ended up in that movie for a reason. It was really incredible for us to have that experience together.”

We really enjoyed Lourd’s work in her small role, as well as serving as a body double for the young Leia in flashback sequences during The Rise of Skywalker. However, we also adore what Daisy Ridley did with Rey and we absolutely think Rey deserves a new Star Wars movie of her own.

