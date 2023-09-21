Guillermo del Toro could’ve saved Star Wars, but we were robbed

We’ve just discovered that we could have had a Star Wars movie that was directed by Guillermo del Toro and written by David S. Goyer, and now we will never know peace. It got as far as having artwork produced for it, and unsurprisingly for a del Toro project, it was very ‘cool.’

It’s not all that surprising that Goyer has written a Star Wars script. He has had his fingers in many, many different pies from across some of the biggest names in superheroes, science fiction, and horror. He wrote the Blade movies, the Dark Knight trilogy, Ghost Rider, Man of Steel, a Terminator movie, and a Hellraiser movie. He is also the creator of the TV series Constantine, The Sandman, and Foundation.

Goyer told Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast; “I wrote an unproduced Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct. It was about four years ago, and I have a treatment for an Origins of the Jedi movie that took place 25,000 years before the first Star Wars film. Dabbling in Star Wars would have been fun for me. There was just a lot of stuff going out at LucasFilm at the time, but it’s a cool script and there’s a lot of cool artwork from it that was produced.”

Guillermo del Toro confirmed on Twitter that this is; “True. Can’t say much. Maybe two letters ‘J’ and ‘BB’ is that three letters?” He also added that it was more like six years ago, not four. We are pretty sure that these letters indicate a Jabba the Hutt movie, as del Toro has spoken in the past of wanting to make a Godfather-style Jabba movie. We are contacting the police, as we have officially been robbed.

Goyer’s most recent collaboration with Guillermo del Toro was on the Cabinet of Curiosities (2022), with him writing The Autopsy directed by David Prior. If you haven’t caught up with this series of short films on Netflix yet, the upcoming spooky season would be the perfect opportunity.

