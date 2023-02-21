Star Wars Ahsoka release date gets exciting update from Rosario Dawson

After appearing in animated series including The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars fans were elated when Ahsoka Tano finally made the leap to live-action Star Wars series. Played by musical actor Rosario Dawson, Tano appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett before Disney Plus announced that the character was getting a spin-off all on her own. Now, in an interview with the TODAY show, Dawson has shed light on the Ahsoka release date.

“Ahsoka, that’s going to probably come out in the Fall,” she said. “We’re going to have Haunted Mansion coming out in August [this has been recently pushed to up to late July] first.”

So, by all accounts, we’ll be seeing the beloved Star Wars character and former Jedi on-screen by autumn 2023! As for Haunted Mansion, this is an upcoming Disney movie based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name.

In the film, Dawson stars as a single mother who gets more than she bargained for when she moves into a mysterious new home. Joining her in the scary movie for kids is LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Tiffany Haddish, Danny Devito, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dan Levy, among others.

But back to Star Wars: if you want to know more about Ashoka’s story, check out our guides to Darth Vader and the Star Wars timeline to see where she fits into the Galaxy Far Far Away. Don’t forget our guide to The Mandalorian season 3 release date, either.