When is the next episode of Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2? Here’s what we know about the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 2 release date.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is here, and the adventures just keep on coming. In our Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 review, we praised the new season for its sense of fun and for the strength of its cast. Now, the first episode has come and gone and Star Trek fans are desperate to find out what happens next.

Thankfully, we’re here with all the answers. Here’s what you need to know about the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 2 release date.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 2 release date and time

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 2 will release on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Like the first episode, it will likely drop on streaming service Paramount Plus after 00:00 PT / 03:00 EST.

The new episode is titled Ad Astra Per Aspera, and is set to continue the story of Commander Chin-Riley after her true species was revealed in the season 1 finale.

