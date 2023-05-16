Star Trek Strange New Worlds doing special first time panel in London

While we eagerly await the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date, an extremely exciting event has been announced. The cast of the sci-fi series are descending on London for a panel, but rather than be there in person, they’ll be taking part via hologram in a world-first Star Trek event.

Paramount has announced as special holographic panel, that’ll feature four actors on the TV series, for MCM Comic Con London on Friday, May 25. Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Melissa Navia are taking part, in a chat moderated by Alex Zane.

Yes – members of the Star Trek cast will be literally beamed into the venue for what should be quite the display for fans of the franchise. The panel is slated for 05:00pm GMT, and besides answering questions from attendees, the actors are bringing an exclusive clip as well.

A prequel, Strange New Worlds follows the Star Trek captain Christopher Pike, who commands a ship in the years before captain James T Kirk and the enterprise. After the beguiling first season, we have high hopes for the follow-up.

At the end of the last season, we learned that at some point, Pike makes a heroic sacrifice that’ll save the galaxy from war. Besides that, in the more immediate present, his Number One gets arrested by captain Batel. Nail-biting stuff – thankfully it’ll all start coming to light on June 15, when Strange New Worlds season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus.

