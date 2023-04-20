Will there be a Star Trek Picard season 4? This article contains minor spoilers for the Star Trek Picard season 3 finale.

With Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 now out, Star Trek fans are having to come to terms with the idea that the adventures of Jean-Luc Picard may be well and truly over, because the people behind the show have been very clear that season 3 was the final outing for Star Trek Picard. However, the Star Trek Picard season 3 finale very much left the door open to a new season of the show. So what’s going on? Is there going to be a Star Trek Picard season 4.

Will there be a Star Trek Picard season 4?

No, there will not be a Star Trek Picard season 4. However, the Star Trek Picard might get its own spin-off series focussing on the Enterprise-G and Seven of Nine called Star Trek Legacy.

As explained by Star Trek Picard season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas, Star Trek Legacy would continue the adventures of the new crew as seen in Star Trek Picard season 3 aboard their new(ish) Star Trek starship. Star Trek Legacy hasn’t yet been confirmed, but Star Trek Picard season 3 sets it up, the fans seem to want it, and the actors seem to want it too. Surely then, it’s only a matter of time before we get Star Trek Legacy, which would be a de facto Star Trek Picard season 4.

