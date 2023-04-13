What is the Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 release date? And that’s nearly it folks: we’re nearly at the end of Star Trek Picard for good.

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 9 was the penultimate episode of the Star Trek series, answering a lot of questions as well as introducing some big new ones. Without giving too much away, it’s safe to say that it wasn’t the Changelings who were the main threat after all, and Starfleet is still in significant danger. Naturally, fans are worried about the fate of their favourite Star Trek characters and Star Trek starships in the finale: Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10.

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 release date

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 will air on April 20, 2023, 12AM PT/3AM ET/8AM GMT, and will be available to watch on Paramount Plus in the US.

In the UK, Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 will debut a day later (April 21, 2023) and will also be available to watch on the streaming service Amazon Prime video.

How to watch Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10

The final episode of Star Trek Picard season 3 will debut on Paramount Plus in the US and on Amazon Prime in the UK.

