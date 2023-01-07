Star Trek Picard season 3’s Crusher inspiration comes from Star Wars

Doctor Beverley’s story in Star Trek Picard season 3 takes its inspiration from Star Wars. With the Star Trek Picard season 3 release date now right on the horizon, fans of the new Star Trek series are increasingly eager for more details about the plot of the TV series, and the return of the TNG Star Trek characters.

Thankfully, showrunner Terry Matalas has been happy to oblige. The writer of the sci-fi series‘ third and final season sat down for a wide-ranging chat with Trek Central to talk about the upcoming season, and he spoke specifically about the journey of Doctor Beverly Crusher and what inspired it.

Matalas said “She’s not an Admiral, she’s not that. We knew she’d always be a doctor. We thought more about the world of Star Trek and the universe. If we compare to Star Wars and think “What’s in the Outer Rim”, surely Starfleet has not helped every world. Surely there would be something like ‘Doctor’s without borders'”

That gives a strong hint as to where to the story for Star Trek Picard season 3 might begin, as we’ve seen from the trailers that Jean-Luc Picard gets his old crew back together in order to rescue Crusher from danger. From Matalas’s comments, it looks like she found herself in need of rescuing while helping out poorer parts of the galaxy – compared to Star Wars’s crime ridden Outer Rim – with her medicinal practice.

The story that will unfold between Beverly Crusher and Jean-Luc Picard is set to be one of the most intriguing elements of the final season, because the pair shared such palpable romantic tension during TNG’s seven season run. Now that Picard seems to be in a romantic relationship with Laris, what will that mean for the duo?

Star Trek fans don’t have to wait too long before they find out because Star Trek Picard season 3 is set to make its debut in February. It’s likely to be the final time that the entire main TNG cast is re-united, and audiences will be hoping that it manages to live up to the pressure.

