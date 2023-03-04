How many episodes of Star Trek Picard season 3 will there be? Star Trek Picard has returned to screens for its final season, and it promises to be a grand send-off for the TNG cast.

The latest Star Trek series started with Picard and Riker teaming up to help Beverly Crusher who had sent out a distress call. They took control of the USS Titan (and got on the wrong side of Captain Shaw) to do it, and they’ve met plenty of new Star Trek characters along the way including the ominous Vadic. It’s been off to a steady start so far, but how many episodes of Star Trek Picard season 3 will there be?

How many episodes of Star Trek Picard season 3 will there be?

Star Trek Picard season 3 will have 10 episodes. The first episode debuted on February 16th on Paramount Plus, and February 17th in the UK where it’s also available on Amazon Prime. This means there are seven episodes of Star Trek Picard season 3 left, as of March 4 2023. Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 4 will debut on March 9 2023 in the US and a day later in the UK.

If you want to catch up with Star Trek Picard, check our weekly recaps starting with Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1. Or, read our thoughts on the entire season with our Star Trek Picard season 3 review. Alternatively, dig into the lore with our explainers on Rachel Garrett, the Red Lady, the Shrike, and the Changelings.