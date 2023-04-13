What happened to the Enterprise-E in Star Trek Picard season 3?

What happened to the Enterprise-E in Star Trek Picard? This article contains minor spoilers for the new episode of Star Trek Picard season 3.

Introduced in the TNG-era Star Trek movies, the Enterprise-E is one of the more controversial Star Trek starships, with many fans loving its sleek design and many longing for something more similar to the Enterprise-D from TNG. Either way, the ship has its own exciting history. That history seems to have come to an end, though, but what happened to the Enterprise-E?

What happened to the Enterprise-E?

It is implied that the Enterprise-E was destroyed while under the command of Worf. This was revealed in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 9, while the TNG cast of characters were travelling to the Starfleet museum.

Geordi says, “Obviously we can’t use the Enterprise-E,” alluding to the fact that the ship is inoperable. Worf then chimes in to say, “That was not my fault.”

We know from the canon Star Trek novels that Worf was promoted to the rank of Captain, and for a time, he commanded the Enterprise-E. His comments in the new episode indicate that under his command, the Enterprise-E was destroyed either in combat (that would be very Worf) or in some other accident.

While that’s the best guess we have for now, we can expect there to be some further confirmation of what happened to the Enterprise-E in the future.

