The Next Generation star asked JJ Abrams about directing Star Trek 4

We couldn’t tell you the exact status of Star Trek 4, given the science fiction movie‘s been shelved by Paramount. That said, one of the stars of the many sci-fi series in the franchise has spoken about wanting to direct the feature, a plan that hasn’t quite panned out.

Johnathan Frakes, who starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation as Commander William Riker, told Trekmovie.com that he did ask about taking the director’s chair. “I actually wrote to J.J. [Abrams] to say ‘If you need an experienced guy to take over Star Trek 4, I’m available’,” he says. “He said, ‘You are certainly experienced’.”

Sadly, it hasn’t come to pass, and it sounds like that was the case before the action movie stopped being a priority at the studio. “That’s not going to happen, but I was fascinated when Tarantino wanted to do a Star Trek movie,” Frakes adds. “And Noah Hawley, too. I am a huge Fargo fan. His brain with our characters in our world, and what would Tarantino do? Just the idea of it is wild.”

Tarantino rather infamously wanted to do an R-rated version of the universe, but the idea stalled, just like this current big-screen escapade. Frakes commented on his desire, stating that he’ll basically do anything for Star Trek.

“It changed my life, this job. Both of my alleged careers have been blessed by having been part of this Star Trek family starting 35 years ago,” he says. Since starring in The Next Generation, he’s directed many episodes of the show and led two of the films, Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection. As Abrams says, he’s definitely qualified.

Members of the modern Star Trek cast have spoken about their excitement are returning to the universe. Chris Pine was enthusiastic but hadn’t seen a script, while Zachary Quinto is trying to spare himself disappointment because so much falls by the wayside in Hollywood.

