Star Trek 4 doesn’t “feel real” to Zachary Quinto yet

We’re not quite sure what’s going on with Star Trek 4 right now. The science fiction movie seemed to be confirmed, and now it’s delayed indefinitely. Zachary Quinto, who’s due to star in the action movie as Spock, has decided not to get excited, because in Hollywood anything can happen.

“At this point, I honestly have very little attachment to it,” Quinto tells The Independent. “All of us would like to come back and make another movie, but I’ve learnt to only get excited about things I know are actually real. And there’s nothing about a fourth Star Trek movie that feels real right now.”

When asked about numerous rumours around more Star Trek films, Quinto mentions one Quentin Tarantino’s fabled R-rated take, but he’s not sure there was all that much substance to it. “There were some whisperings that Quentin had an idea that he shared with [director JJ Abrams],” he adds, “but I don’t think it was ever really that tangible.”

The last time the franchise boldly went to cinemas was Star Trek Beyond, in 2016. Since then, Star Trek series have been the primary focus, as Picard, Discovery, Strange New Worlds, and Lower Decks all came to fruition.

For all intents and purposes, Quinto and his co-stars are happy to come back. “I’m thrilled. I mean, this is the best gig of all time,” Chris Pine, who plays Captain Kirk, told Associated Press. “[I’m] looking forward to reading a script, looking forward to getting back to work, looking forward to seeing the rest of the gang.” His sentiments were shared by Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana.

Alas, it sounds like they’re all waiting, just like us. Have a look at our guide to the Star Trek captains for more voyages where no man has gone before.