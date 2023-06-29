Squid Game season 2 gets another exciting update

Typical. You wait for ages to hear about new Squid Game cast members, and then eight come along at once. Because the Squid Game season 1 death toll was so high (Editor: That’s what made it one of the best TV series), only a handful of the first season’s cast members are returning, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun.

These returnees have been confirmed by Netflix along with previously-announced newcomers like Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun. And now, it looks like the cast of the Netflix series is finally complete, with the streaming service announcing eight more cast members to join the fun and games.

Okay, deep breath. The new cast members are as follows: Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

“From rising stars to veteran actors, the ensemble cast boasts a diverse range of talent and experiences,” Netflix said in a statement. The streamer also reiterated that Hwang Dong-hyuk would be returning to direct and executive produce the second chapter of the thriller series.

It might be some time before the Squid Game season 2 release date, but if you want to watch the world burn, a competition, reality TV show version of Squid Game will land on Netflix in November. Yes, that’s still a while away, but the good news is, we rounded up everything new on Netflix right now, so you can get your teeth into something a little less terrifying.