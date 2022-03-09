Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in first look at Apple TV Plus’s Christmas Carol remake

Apple has shared details of its upcoming movies heading to streaming service Apple TV Plus, including first looks and release dates for plenty of original content. Among them, is the new Christmas movie, Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Spirited is a remake of the classic Christmas Carol story by Charles Dickens.

The holiday film will star comedy movie legends Reynolds and Ferrell, and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will join them. We expect to see Spirited before the end of the year, most likely around Christmas time, but no official release date has been confirmed just yet.

Spirited joins a long list of original projects coming up from Apple, including Matthew Vaughn’s spy movie Argylle, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Tetris, starring Taron Egerton. The studio released plenty of new stills for many of its upcoming titles, with Spirited getting a bulk of images showing Reynolds and Ferrell seemingly having a lot of fun. Sadly, though, there is not a Muppet in sight for this reimagining of the classic story.

Apple is really ramping up the amount of content it produces going forward, and is seemingly continuing its commitment to securing top level talent for the projects too. Alongside Reynolds and Ferrell, there are also projects in the works with Chris Evans, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence, and Joaquin Phoenix.

Deadline have shared plenty of details from Apple’s upcoming slate, including the stills from the holiday musical movie Spirited. Reynolds will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the movie, with Ferrell playing the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Apple is currently enjoying a wave of success with its relatively modest drama movie CODA proving to be a popular choice among critics to pick up a victory for the streaming platform at the Oscars this year.