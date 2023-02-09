Spider-Man Noir TV series coming from Amazon

Following on from Silk: Spider Society, Sony is developing its second TV series for Amazon Prime based on the hundreds of Spider-Man related characters that it owns. Excitingly, the next one will be a live-action Spider-Man Noir series, according to Variety.

The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. A source says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker. Spider-Man Noir has previously been seen on the big screen, in animated movie Into the Spider-Verse, where he was voiced by none other than Nicolas Cage.

Although Sony has owned the rights to Spider-Man and a vast rogue’s gallery of Spider-Man villains for many years, they have recently massively ramped up the development of movies taking full advantage of this. We’ve had Venom, and the um, interesting, Morbius so far. Coming up, we have Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, and El Muerto. There is also a rumoured Donald Glover project on the way.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the Spider-Man Noir series. His screenwriting credits include rom-com The Lost City, and science fiction movie The Cloverfield Paradox. He also co-wrote the screenplay of comedy movie 22 Jump Street, which was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. They are also executive producing the Spider-Man Noir series, along with Amy Pascal.

The Spider-Man Noir comics originally debuted in 2009 as part of the Marvel Noir universe. That version of the iconic superhero lives in New York during the Great Depression. He is bitten by a spider hidden inside a stolen artifact, causing him to have visions of a spider-god who grants him superpowers.

